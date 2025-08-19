Maha rain mayhem: Man swept away; highways shut

11:24

A waterlogged road at Hindmata in Parel, Mumbai





The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for Gadchiroli and a 'yellow' alert for parts of Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim districts in the Vidarbha region for Tuesday and Wednesday.





A 19-year-old man from Kodpe village in Bhamragadh taluka was swept away while crossing an overflowing stream on Monday. Search operation was on for the missing person, a district administration official said. Eight roads, including two national highways and one state highway, were closed in Gadchiroli due to inundation, according to the district disaster management office.





The Regional Meteorological Centre here said light to moderate rainfall was likely at isolated places over Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Nagpur, Gondia, Amravati and Akola districts on Tuesday. Light spells of rain were also likely at isolated places over Yavatmal, Washim and Buldhana districts, it added. PTI

