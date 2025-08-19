HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maha rain mayhem: Man swept away; highways shut

Tue, 19 August 2025
11:24
A waterlogged road at Hindmata in Parel, Mumbai
A man was missing after being swept away in an overflowing stream following heavy rains in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, officials said on Tuesday. Two national highways, a state highway and five other roads passing through the district were closed due to flooding, they said. 

The weather department has issued an 'orange' alert for Gadchiroli and a 'yellow' alert for parts of Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim districts in the Vidarbha region for Tuesday and Wednesday.

A 19-year-old man from Kodpe village in Bhamragadh taluka was swept away while crossing an overflowing stream on Monday. Search operation was on for the missing person, a district administration official said. Eight roads, including two national highways and one state highway, were closed in Gadchiroli due to inundation, according to the district disaster management office. 

The Regional Meteorological Centre here said light to moderate rainfall was likely at isolated places over Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Bhandara, Nagpur, Gondia, Amravati and Akola districts on Tuesday. Light spells of rain were also likely at isolated places over Yavatmal, Washim and Buldhana districts, it added. PTI

Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services in Mumbai. Schools and colleges were closed due to a 'red alert' issued by the IMD.

Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Vikhroli reporting the highest downpour. The IMD reported significant rainfall in various areas of the city.

The BCCI press conference scheduled at 1.30pm in Mumbai is 'expected to be delayed owing to weather disruptions'.

One must wonder whether Mr Modi's efforts to wine and dine the Big Two of today's world were seen as a sign of weakness rather than a proffered arm of friendship, points out R Jagannathan.

