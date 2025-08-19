Lok Sabha passes bill to set up IIM in Guwahati

16:33





The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 -- which was passed amid din in the Lower House -- will help set up the second IIM in the Northeast after Shillong. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan piloted the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2025 as Opposition continued with their protest over the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. After the passage of the bill through a voice vote, Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to set up Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati with the Union government providing capital support of Rs 550 crore.