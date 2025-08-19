HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Krishna, Godavari rivers receiving heavy floodwater inflows in Andhra

Tue, 19 August 2025
14:27
A flooded road in Mumbai yesterday.
Krishna and Godavari rivers, along with several other irrigation projects in Andhra Pradesh are receiving heavy floodwater inflows due to downpours across many places in the state, said an official on Tuesday. 

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) managing director Prakhar Jain said the first warning has been issued at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada, which clocked an inflow and outflow of 4 lakh cusecs of floodwaters. 

"Floodwaters are gushing through Krishna and Godavari rivers. The first warning has been issued at Prakasam Barrage where 4.01 lakh cusecs of floodwater inflows and outflows were logged," said Jain in an official release. APSDMA special chief secretary G Jayalakshmi held a teleconference with the collectors of 13 districts as Krishna and Godavari rivers are in spate. 

"Ensure that no untoward incidents occur. Alert people living in low-lying areas regularly and if needed, shift them to an evacuation centre. Keep NDRF and SDRF teams ready," she told the collectors. 

She instructed officials to keep basic essentials, medicines and sanitation materials ready. Heavy rains across several places in the state owing to a depression are contributing to floodwater inflows across all the rivers and waterbodies.

