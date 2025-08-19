HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
INDIA bloc names Vice-President candidate

Tue, 19 August 2025
The India bloc made the announcement today
Former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy named INDIA alliance candidate for the Vice President post.

Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "B. Sudershan Reddy is one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists. He has had a long and eminent legal career, including as judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court and Judge of the Supreme Court. He has been a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice. He is a poor man and many judgments if you read, will know that how he favored the poor people and also protected the Constitution and fundamental rights."

China promised to address three key concerns of India, the sources said.

Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services in Mumbai. Schools and colleges were closed due to a 'red alert' issued by the IMD.

Several parts of Mumbai received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Vikhroli reporting the highest downpour. The IMD reported significant rainfall in various areas of the city.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that it is imperative for the two sides to view each other as partners and opportunities rather than rivals or threats, and invest their valuable resources in development and revitalisation.

