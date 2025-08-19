INDIA bloc names Vice-President candidate

13:05

The India bloc made the announcement today





Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "B. Sudershan Reddy is one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists. He has had a long and eminent legal career, including as judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of Guwahati High Court and Judge of the Supreme Court. He has been a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice. He is a poor man and many judgments if you read, will know that how he favored the poor people and also protected the Constitution and fundamental rights."

Former Supreme Court Judge B. Sudershan Reddy named INDIA alliance candidate for the Vice President post.