House plaster collapses in Thane building; no casualty

Pic: Satish Bodas





No person was injured in the incident which was reported at 3.20 am in the house located on the first floor of the nearly 30-year-old Hina Lakshmi Society in Naupada area, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.





A portion of the ceiling plaster in a bedroom of the house collapsed, he said. Two men and a woman who resided in the flat were in the hall at the time of the incident and were not injured, the official said. The disaster management personnel and civic staff rushed to the site after being alerted, he said.





Given the structural risk, the bedroom has been sealed for safety, the official said. The building is around 30 years' old, comprising 24 flats with nearly 70 to 80 residents. The last repair works were carried out eight-nine years back, Tadvi said. -- PTI

