Himachal floods: Schools, colleges closed in Kullu today

Tue, 19 August 2025
09:56
All educational institutions in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu will remain closed on Tuesday following continuous heavy rainfall, landslides, and road blockages, according to an order issued by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA). 

The order, issued by Deputy Commissioner and DDMA Chairperson Torul S. Raveesh under Sections 30 and 34(m) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, said that the closure aims to ensure the safety of students and staff amid worsening weather conditions. 

"Whereas, reports have also been received from the Sub-Divisional Officers (C) Kullu and Banjar regarding incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides in their respective jurisdictions, resulting in blockage of roads, washing away of footbridges, and other damages; and whereas, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has issued a Yellow Alert for 19th August 2025 for District Kullu," the order noted. -- PTI

