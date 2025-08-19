HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Himachal floods: Rs 2000 cr losses, 365 roads broken

Tue, 19 August 2025
16:30
Himachal Pradesh Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Tuesday informed that the state has suffered reported losses worth Rs 2,000 crore so far due to incessant rains, landslides, road accidents and flash floods. 

Heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh and widespread damage to infrastructure, crops and public life. Negi said that the monsoon was still active in many parts of the state, with no sign of respite. 

"The spell of rains has not ended yet; it is continuing without any reduction. In several places the monsoon is active with great intensity. Yesterday Shimla witnessed very heavy rain, leading to tree falls and disruption of electricity supply. At Ramchandra Chowk, a massive landslide occurred and many people had to be shifted to safer locations. Similar heavy damage has been reported in Kullu district also. So far, there are no reports of loss of life in these fresh incidents, but orchard crops have suffered extensive damage in affected areas," the minister said. 

The minister informed that 365 roads remain blocked, 80 electricity schemes have been hit, and nearly 35 water supply schemes have been disrupted across the state. Several distribution transformers (DTRs) have also been badly affected, leaving large sections without power. 

"Whether due to road accidents, landslides or heavy rains, many people have lost their lives across the state. The combined loss to government property and private individuals has crossed Rs 2,000 crore. With the monsoon still active, all district-level officers have been directed to remain on high alert and ensure immediate relief wherever incidents are reported."

Negi said. Meanwhile, heavy monsoon rains continue to batter Himachal Pradesh and widespread damage to infrastructure, crops and public life. The issue of monsoon damage and relief measures also figured prominently in the ongoing Assembly session. While Congress legislators demanded a discussion under Rule 130 on flood and rain-related losses, the Opposition pressed for an adjournment motion. -- ANI

