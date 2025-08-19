HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gujarat govt transfers 85 IPS, 31 SPS officers in major rejig

Tue, 19 August 2025
In a major rejig in the Gujarat police force, the state government on Monday night transferred 85 IPS and 31 State Police Service officers, including superintendents of police of 25 out of the 33 districts. 

Senior Indian Police Service officer Manoj Agarwal, who belongs to the 1991-batch and currently serving as director of civil defence and commandant general of Home Guards, has been appointed as director general of police, CID (Crime and Railways), Gandhinagar. 

Valsad district SP Karanraj Vaghela has been transferred to Surat city as the new deputy commissioner of police of Economic Wing, said a notification issued by the state home department. 

Morbi district SP Rahul Tripathi has been made the DCP, Special Operations Group, Ahmedabad city, while Rajkot district SP Himkar Singh has been appointed as the DCP, Economic Wing, Ahmedabad city. 

Vadodara district superintendent of police Rohan Anand has been made the SP of Anti-Economic Offences Wing, CID-Crime in Gandhinagar in place of Himanshu Verma, who has been appointed as the new DCP of Vadodara city crime branch, said the notification. 

Dang district SP Yashpal Jaganiya has been made the SP of Western Railway, Ahmedabad. 

Bharuch district SP MJ Chavda has been transferred to Gandhinagar as the SP of State Monitoring Cell. 

Banaskantha SP Akshay Raj has been made the new SP of Bharuch. Raj will be replaced by Narmada district SP Prashant Sumbe. -- PTI

