Govt to ban money-based online gaming, bill in Parl tomorrow

At the same time, the bill calls for promotion of eSports and online social games, the source said, adding that it acknowledges that formal recognition of eSports will enable India to tune into global competitive gaming landscape, spur innovation, create opportunities for Indian startup ecosystem and make the country a global magnate for game development.





The bill proposes that any person offering online money gaming service in violation of the stipulated provisions will face imprisonment of up to three years or a fine that may extend to Rs 1 crore, or both.





The provisions also stipulate imprisonment of up to two years and or a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh, or both, for those indulging in advertisements in contravention of rules.





Also, those engaging in any transaction or authorisation of funds will be liable for up to three years imprisonment, or a fine up to Rs 1 crore or both, according to the source.





Repeat offences for violation related to online money gaming attracts higher stringent jail term (3-5 years) as well as fine.





The bill, however, does not criminalise anyone playing online money games, to avoid any harassment.





The idea is to treat them as victims, rather than perpetrators of crime, the source said, adding that the Bill cracks down on those promoting and abetting it. -- PTI

