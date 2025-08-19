HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Govt to ban money-based online gaming, bill in Parl tomorrow

Tue, 19 August 2025
Share:
22:33
File image
File image
The proposed promotion and regulation of online gaming bill, cleared by Union Cabinet on Tuesday, prohibits online money gaming or its ads, and prescribes imprisonment or fine, or both, for those offering or advertising them, as it seeks to differentiate such games from eSports or online social games, according to a source. 

At the same time, the bill calls for promotion of eSports and online social games, the source said, adding that it acknowledges that formal recognition of eSports will enable India to tune into global competitive gaming landscape, spur innovation, create opportunities for Indian startup ecosystem and make the country a global magnate for game development. 

The bill proposes that any person offering online money gaming service in violation of the stipulated provisions will face imprisonment of up to three years or a fine that may extend to Rs 1 crore, or both. 

The provisions also stipulate imprisonment of up to two years and or a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh, or both, for those indulging in advertisements in contravention of rules. 

Also, those engaging in any transaction or authorisation of funds will be liable for up to three years imprisonment, or a fine up to Rs 1 crore or both, according to the source. 

Repeat offences for violation related to online money gaming attracts higher stringent jail term (3-5 years) as well as fine. 

The bill, however, does not criminalise anyone playing online money games, to avoid any harassment. 

The idea is to treat them as victims, rather than perpetrators of crime, the source said, adding that the Bill cracks down on those promoting and abetting it. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'Maybe Shreyas Isn't Liked As Someone Else Is'
'Maybe Shreyas Isn't Liked As Someone Else Is'

'I want to ask Agarkar how Iyer is not among the reserve players if he is such a strong contender.'

India-Pak Game: BCCI Blocks Agarkar's Reply
India-Pak Game: BCCI Blocks Agarkar's Reply

'Looking at this Asia Cup, there is a big game on the 14th, India versus Pakistan. With everything that has happened between the two countries over the last two months, how will you approach that game?', asked a reporter.

LIVE! Govt to ban money-based online gaming, bill tomorrow
LIVE! Govt to ban money-based online gaming, bill tomorrow

Steady progress in India-China ties in past 10 mths: Modi
Steady progress in India-China ties in past 10 mths: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India-China relations have made steady progress in the last 10 months, guided by respect for each other's interests and sensitivities. He made the remarks after meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang...

500 rescued from two stranded monorail trains in Mumbai
500 rescued from two stranded monorail trains in Mumbai

A Monorail train in Mumbai halted due to a power failure amid heavy rains, stranding approximately 200 passengers. Rescue operations were conducted, and an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV