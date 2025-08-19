Ganga level in Haridwar crosses warning level, rescue personnel on alert

09:02

The water level of the Ganga in Haridwar has crossed the warning level due to incessant rain in the city, officials said.





The water level, already 10 cm above the warning level on Monday, was rising, prompting the adminstration to ask people near the floodplains to remain alert.





If the water level increases further, villages on the banks of the Ganga could be flooded, houses and farms fields in low-lying areas could be waterlogged.





Relief and rescue teams have been put on alert.





Irrigation department SDO Bharat Bhushan Sharma said the administration of all districts downstream have been contacted and they are constantly being informed about the water level in the Ganga.





Heavy rains in Haridwar have disrupted normal life. Rivers and streams are overflowing at many places and some urban areas have reported waterlogging with water levels 2-3 feet high.





Recently, a crematorium in Alavalpur village was washed away in the strong current of the flooded Solani river. -- PTI