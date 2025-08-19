HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fourth edition of Lollapalooza India to take place in Mumbai in Jan

Tue, 19 August 2025
Share:
20:42
image
BookMyShow Live on Tuesday announced that the fourth edition of Lollapalooza India, a multi genre music festival, will take place in Mumbai from January 24 to 25 next year. 

Lollapalooza has in its past runs featured a plethora of artists from India and abroad. 

The show will be produced by BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, with C3 Presents and Perry Farrell. 

Previous festival headliners have included AP Dhillon, DIVINE, Sting, OneRepublic, The Raghu Dixit Project and Prabh Deep. 

In 2025, the ensemble included Shawn Mendes, Indian rapper Hanumankind, Green Day and former One Direction member Louis Tomlinson. 

The new edition will also inculcate accessibility and sustainability measures including "sign language interpreters, PWD risers, wheelchair-friendly layouts, safe spaces, free hydration stations for unlimited water refill, gender neutral washrooms, waste segregation, trained counsellors and help desks.' 

It also shared plans to make the festivals friendly for children through "the Tag Your Kid programme and protective earplugs.' 

A line-up has not been announced yet, however the press release teased a "genre-agnostic line-up and culture-shaping weekend that will raise the bar yet again.' 

A global music festival, Lollapalooza is held across global venues, and was established in 1991, with the first edition in India commencing in 2023. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

'Maybe Shreyas Isn't Liked As Someone Else Is'
'Maybe Shreyas Isn't Liked As Someone Else Is'

'I want to ask Agarkar how Iyer is not among the reserve players if he is such a strong contender.'

India-Pak Game: BCCI Blocks Agarkar's Reply
India-Pak Game: BCCI Blocks Agarkar's Reply

'Looking at this Asia Cup, there is a big game on the 14th, India versus Pakistan. With everything that has happened between the two countries over the last two months, how will you approach that game?', asked a reporter.

LIVE! SCO Summit: Modi, Xi may hold meeting in Tianjin
LIVE! SCO Summit: Modi, Xi may hold meeting in Tianjin

'Borders have been quiet': Chinese FM meets NSA Doval
'Borders have been quiet': Chinese FM meets NSA Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval stated that India-China relations have shown an "upward trend" in the past nine months, with peace prevailing along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). This statement was made during talks with Chinese...

'If cops hadn't reached....': Jawan's mother on attack
'If cops hadn't reached....': Jawan's mother on attack

The family of an Army jawan, Kapil, recounts the brutal assault he endured at a toll plaza in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. They describe the attack and the injuries he sustained, while police investigate and make arrests.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV