Follow Rediff on:      
Flights diverted and delayed as rains batter Mumbai

Tue, 19 August 2025
14:47
Waterlogging at Hindmata, Parel. Pic: Sahil Salvi
At least eight flights were diverted and many were delayed at the Mumbai airport as heavy rains battered the city, inundating several areas on Tuesday. Airlines informed passengers about flight delays due to persistent rain, and low-visibility procedures were put in place intermittently. 

According to sources, six flights of IndiGo airlines and one each of SpiceJet and Air India were diverted to nearby airports, including Surat, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. In the wake of the heavy rains, precautionary measures, including low-visibility procedures, have been put in place and airport operations were never halted at any point in time, the sources said. 

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the city is the country's second busiest airport. Air India, in a post on X, said that Mumbai is experiencing persistent rain, which may affect flight schedules. Talking to X, IndiGo said persistent rainfall and thunderstorms are currently affecting Mumbai, leading to possible delays in flight operations. 

"If you're travelling today, we recommend checking your flight status on our website or app before leaving for the airport. Please also allow for additional travel time, as road conditions may be slower than usual," the airline said. -- PTI

