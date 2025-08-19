HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Dog catchers 'attacked' by canine lovers in Rohini

Tue, 19 August 2025
Share:
17:59
File image
File image
A veterinary department team of the MCD was allegedly assaulted by a group of dog lovers who also forcibly released the captured stray dogs and vandalised their van in north Delhi's Rohini area, an official said on Tuesday. 

According to the FIR lodged at K N Katju Marg Police Station, the incident took place Monday morning, when a team of MCD, comprising driver Om Prakash and staff members Ratan, Deepak, Pushpendra, and Anil, went to attend a complaint about a stray dog at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in the area's Sector 16. 

The team captured one dog and proceeded to another location in Sector 3 in Rohini, Veterinary Officer Ravish Kasana said in his complaint. 

"Where the team caught one more dog ' a group of dog lovers confronted the staff and allegedly misbehaved with them," read the FIR. 

It said the group physically assaulted the staff and forcibly released the captured dogs inside a school premises in Sector 16. 

The group allegedly broke the vehicle's glass, damaged the dog-catching net, log book, and ignition key, and took away the vehicle's tools. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rahul Gandhi's jeep hits cop, ensures medical aid
LIVE! Rahul Gandhi's jeep hits cop, ensures medical aid

Mumbai: Rains cripple local services; commuters stranded
Mumbai: Rains cripple local services; commuters stranded

Local train services in Mumbai were severely disrupted due to heavy rains and track submergence, causing hardship for commuters. Central Railway suspended services on key lines, and long-distance trains were rescheduled or cancelled....

Heavy rain paralyses Mumbai; train services suspended
Heavy rain paralyses Mumbai; train services suspended

Heavy rains caused severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and disruptions to local train services in Mumbai. Schools and colleges were closed due to a 'red alert' issued by the IMD.

China agrees to ease curbs on rare earth minerals to India
China agrees to ease curbs on rare earth minerals to India

China promised to address three key concerns of India, the sources said.

Decoding the Law: How Election Commissioners Can Be Removed
Decoding the Law: How Election Commissioners Can Be Removed

A look at the legal provisions governing the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) in India, amid threats from opposition parties.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV