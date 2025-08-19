Dog catchers 'attacked' by canine lovers in Rohini

17:59

File image





According to the FIR lodged at K N Katju Marg Police Station, the incident took place Monday morning, when a team of MCD, comprising driver Om Prakash and staff members Ratan, Deepak, Pushpendra, and Anil, went to attend a complaint about a stray dog at Sarvodaya Vidyalaya in the area's Sector 16.





The team captured one dog and proceeded to another location in Sector 3 in Rohini, Veterinary Officer Ravish Kasana said in his complaint.





"Where the team caught one more dog ' a group of dog lovers confronted the staff and allegedly misbehaved with them," read the FIR.





It said the group physically assaulted the staff and forcibly released the captured dogs inside a school premises in Sector 16.





The group allegedly broke the vehicle's glass, damaged the dog-catching net, log book, and ignition key, and took away the vehicle's tools. -- PTI

