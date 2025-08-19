Bank fraud: HC refuses bail to Amtek Group ex-chairperson

18:57





Justice Ravinder Dudeja dismissed Dham's regular bail application, finding no sufficient ground to grant the relief.





The Supreme Court in April denied interim bail to Dham in the matter.





Earlier, ED provisionally attached fresh assets worth over Rs 550 crore of Amtek Group firms, an insolvent automotive equipment manufacturing company, under the anti-money-laundering law.





Action was taken against Amtek Auto Limited, ARG Limited, ACIL limited, Metalyst Forging Limited, Castex Technologies Limited and Amtek Group promoter Arvind Dham, apart from some others, the ED said.





Properties worth Rs 5,115.31 crore were attached by the agency in the case in September last.





The ED probe began under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on the directions of the Supreme Court on February 27, 2024.





Dham was arrested the agency in July last year and chargesheeted in September later that year.





"There were FIRs registered by the CBI arising from the complaints by IDBI Bank and Bank of Maharashtra under various sections of IPC and Prevention of Corruption Act on allegations of illegally diverting bank loans by causing wrongful loss to the banks," the ED said. -- PTI

