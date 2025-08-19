Assam Rifles seizes Meth worth Rs 21 crore in Mizoram

23:52





The seizure was made during a search operation in a border crossing point based on intelligence inputs on Monday, it said.





No person has been arrested in connection with the seizure, it said.





The seized contraband, valued at Rs 21 crore, was handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau in Aizawl the same day, the statement added. -- PTI

In a major drug haul, personnel of Assam Rifles seized 6.86 kilograms (70,700 tablets) of Methamphetamine worth Rs 21 crore at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the Mizoram-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Tuesday.