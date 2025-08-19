HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Assam Rifles seizes Meth worth Rs 21 crore in Mizoram

Tue, 19 August 2025
23:52
In a major drug haul, personnel of Assam Rifles seized 6.86 kilograms (70,700 tablets) of Methamphetamine worth Rs 21 crore at Zokhawthar in Champhai district on the Mizoram-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Tuesday.

The seizure was made during a search operation in a border crossing point based on intelligence inputs on Monday, it said.

No person has been arrested in connection with the seizure, it said.

The seized contraband, valued at Rs 21 crore, was handed over to Narcotics Control Bureau in Aizawl the same day, the statement added. -- PTI

