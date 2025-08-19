6 dead, hundreds displaced in rain battered Maharashtra

15:38

Pic: Sahil Salvi





Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who reviewed the flood situation with the disaster management department, said that the next 48 hours would be crucial for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, which remain on high alert.





As heavy downpour continued overnight, the low-lying areas were inundated in Mumbai, affecting the suburban train service, prompting the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to declare a holiday for all government and semi-government offices.





The Bombay High Court, which operates from 11 am to 5 pm, functioned only till 12.30 due to heavy rains. Schools and colleges were also shut in view of the 'red alert' warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), which forecast extremely heavy showers at isolated places in Mumbai and neighbouring districts on Tuesday.





The Directorate of Higher Education has declared a holiday for all senior colleges in the Konkan region, applicable to institutions in Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts. Local train services were delayed, and the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking's bus services were diverted at a few locations due to submerged roads, as per officials.





The Central Railway suspended its local train services on the Harbour Line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kurla stations due to submergence of tracks in a section after heavy rains. It also suspended services on its main line between Kurla and Sion stations as the rail tracks got waterlogged, they said.





Nearly 350 people from Kurla in suburban Mumbai were shifted to safer locations as the Mithi River in the city swelled, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office said. Several parts of Mumbai received more than 200 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs reporting the highest downpour at 255.5 mm, the IMD said.





At least six people have died in rain-related incidents in the state in the last couple of days. More than 290 people have been rescued from the flood-hit villages of Nanded district over the last two days, and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the Army have been deployed in the region. Seven people travelling in an autorickshaw and a car got swept away on a flooded Mujkhed-Udgir Road around 1.40 am.





Local rescue teams have managed to save three men, while a search is underway for a man and three women, an official said. According to meteorologists, the torrential rains were triggered by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal and the strengthening of monsoon winds.





"The system has activated a trough extending from north Konkan to Kerala. This has triggered very heavy to extremely heavy rains over Konkan, central Maharashtra and the ghats, while the rest of the state is witnessing moderate showers," said S D Sanap, senior scientist of the India Meteorological Department, Pune. -- PTI

