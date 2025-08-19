HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
3 minors apprehended for stabbing vagabond to death in Delhi

Tue, 19 August 2025
21:18
Three minors have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a vagabond to death following a scuffle in northwest Delhi's Ashok Vihar area, the police said on Tuesday. 

A PCR call was received on Monday about an injured man lying in the Wazirpur Industrial Area. 

A police team reached the spot and found the victim with a stab injury, an officer said. 

He was rushed to the Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the police said, adding that the victim was locally known as Chandan, though his full identity is yet to be established. 

The police said during the probe, the CCTV footage collected from the area, along with local intelligence inputs, helped the investigators identify and apprehend the three juveniles -- all residents of jhuggis in the WPIA. 

"An enquiry revealed that the trio had a prior altercation with the deceased. On the night of August 18, they attacked him with a knife, inflicting fatal injuries," the officer said. 

The police said the weapon of offence, along with a cycle used in the crime, has been seized. 

A case has been registered under sections 103(1) (murder) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Ashok Vihar police station. -- PTI

