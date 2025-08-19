10 AMU students booked for raising pro-Palestine slogans during fee hike stir

22:17

The protests, which continued for nearly three weeks, saw daily marches on the campus.





According to a complaint filed on Monday by Hindu Raksha Dal district president Sanjay Arya, video clips of the marches were widely circulated on social media.





Arya alleged that one video showed Talha Mannan and others carrying a Palestinian flag and raising pro-Palestine slogans, which he claimed threatened social peace and harmony in the city.





An FIR was registered in this regard on Monday at the Civil Lines police station under sections 223 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant) and 353(2) (statement conducing public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Mannan and nine unidentified students. -- PTI

