HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Zelenskyy could end war immediately: Trump ahead of meet

Mon, 18 August 2025
Share:
10:50
The Ukraine president in Brussels yesterday
The Ukraine president in Brussels yesterday
A day before meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) claimed that the Ukrainian leader could "end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to."

Trump also reminded of the 2014 annexation of Crimea under the Obama administration and ruled out Ukraine's entry into NATO. "President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!," Trump wrote on Truth Social. 

Zelenskyy, who has arrived in Washington for talks with Trump, pushed back strongly against the temporary, short-term peace deal, stressing that the "peace must be lasting". 

He referred to past incidents, such as when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea. "And peace must be lasting. Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East--part of Donbas--and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given so-called 'security guarantees' in 1994, but they didn't work," Zelenskyy wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post announcing his arrival in Washington. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Zelenskyy could end war immediately: Trump ahead of meet
LIVE! Zelenskyy could end war immediately: Trump ahead of meet

Delhi schools evacuated after bomb threat, search ops on
Delhi schools evacuated after bomb threat, search ops on

The schools included Delhi Public School, Modern Convent School, and Shree Ram World School, a senior police officer said, adding that the threats were received via e-mail.

'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'
'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'

'We should watch -- in the near term -- for signs that the two have totally fallen out at a personal, political level.''Trump and Modi know how to be dealmakers, but they also know how to hold a grudge.'

We keep an eye on India, Pak 'every single day' because...: US
We keep an eye on India, Pak 'every single day' because...: US

Rubio mentioned the recent conflict between India and Pakistan that President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he solved.

What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP
What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP

By naming a sworn swayamsevak for vice president, the Modi-Shah duo have sent out a clear and positive message to Nagpur, where the RSS headquarters is located, explains N Sathiya Moorthy.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV