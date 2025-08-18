Zelenskyy could end war immediately: Trump ahead of meet

10:50

The Ukraine president in Brussels yesterday





Trump also reminded of the 2014 annexation of Crimea under the Obama administration and ruled out Ukraine's entry into NATO. "President Zelenskyy of Ukraine can end the war with Russia almost immediately, if he wants to, or he can continue to fight. Remember how it started. No getting back Obama given Crimea (12 years ago, without a shot being fired!), and NO GOING INTO NATO BY UKRAINE. Some things never change!!!," Trump wrote on Truth Social.





Zelenskyy, who has arrived in Washington for talks with Trump, pushed back strongly against the temporary, short-term peace deal, stressing that the "peace must be lasting".





He referred to past incidents, such as when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea. "And peace must be lasting. Not like it was years ago, when Ukraine was forced to give up Crimea and part of our East--part of Donbas--and Putin simply used it as a springboard for a new attack. Or when Ukraine was given so-called 'security guarantees' in 1994, but they didn't work," Zelenskyy wrote in an X (formerly Twitter) post announcing his arrival in Washington. -- ANI

A day before meeting his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US President Donald Trump on Sunday (local time) claimed that the Ukrainian leader could "end the war with Russia almost immediately if he wants to."