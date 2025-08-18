Why did Trump tax India but delayed China sanctions?

12:07

It includes a 25 per cent penalty tariffs for New Delhi's trade with Moscow.





"If you put secondary sanctions on a country - let's say you were to go after the oil sales of Russian oil to China. Well, China just refines that oil. That oil is then sold into the global marketplace, and anyone who's buying that oil would be paying more for it or, if it doesn't exist, would have to find an alternative source for it," Rubio said in an interview to Fox News. The US Secretary's remarks were made in response to the question on whether plans to sanction Europe for buying Russian oil were on the table.





Rubio said there was a US Senate Bill which proposed hundred per cent tariffs on China and India for buying Russian oil and they "did hear from a number of European countries" on "some concern about what that could mean." Notably, US President Donald Trump had recently extended the tariff deadline for China, which was set to end on August 12, by another 90 days. Incidentally China is the biggest buyer of Russian oil followed by India.





Following the August 15 meeting between Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Washington DC, the US President had in an interview with Fox News's Sean Hannity said that he may consider the question of the penalty tariffs for buying Russian oil in "two or three weeks or something."





When asked specifically about delaying tariffs on China, Trump said that "because of what happened today, I think I don't have to think about that now," adding that the meeting with Putin had gone "very well." Meanwhile, Rubio in his interview with Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business Sunday Morning Futures was asked whether Europe continues to buy Russian oil. "Well, if you look at the oil that's going to China and being refined, a lot of that is then being sold back into Europe.





Europe's also buying natural gas still. Now, there are countries trying to get - to wean themselves off of it, but there's more Europe can do with regards to their own sanctions, " Rubio said. "If they're - they always talk about sanctions, and they've got a sanctions package coming out as well, but - an additional sanctions package supposedly coming out soon." The US Secretary of State also said that the US don't want to get into a tit-for-tat with the Europeans on sanctions.





"I think they can play a very constructive role here in helping us get to that point. ... and the President has kept them in the loop." In an interview with Fox News on Thursday ahead of his meeting with Putin, Trump had claimed that the tariffs imposed on India for purchasing oil from Russia have influenced Moscow's decision to seek a meeting with Washington, as the country was losing its "second largest customer". Trump told Fox News, "I think everything has an impact," and claimed that when he told India that "we're going to charge you, because you're dealing with Russia and oil purchases", it "essentially took them out of buying oil from Russia".





"I think everything has an impact. When I told India, which essentially took them out of buying oil from Russia, that we're going to charge you, because you're dealing with Russia on oil purchases, India was the second largest. And getting pretty close to China, China is the largest. And as you know, there was something in the works for that. And then they [Russia] called and they wanted to meet.... Certainly when you lose your second largest customer and you're probably going to lose your first largest customer, I think that probably has a role. I think he [Putin] respects our country now. -- ANI

