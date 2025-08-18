HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

We keep an eye on India-Pak 'every single day': US

Mon, 18 August 2025
Share:
08:39
image
The US keeps "an eye" on what's happening between India and Pakistan "every single day" as ceasefires can fall apart very quickly, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"the only way to have a ceasefire is for both sides to agree to stop firing at one another. And the Russians just haven't agreed to that. Beyond that, I would say that one of the complications about ceasefires is they have to be maintained, which is very difficult. I mean, every single day we keep an eye on what's happening between Pakistan and India, what's happening between Cambodia and Thailand," Rubio said. 

"Ceasefires can fall apart very quickly, especially after a three-and-a-half-year war (in Ukraine) like what we're facing now, but I don't think anyone disagrees that the ideal here, what we're aiming for is not some permanent ceasefire. What we're aiming for here is a peace deal so there's not a war now and there's not a war in the future," Rubio said in an interview to NBC News Meet The Press

In a separate interview with Fox Business, Rubio again mentioned the recent conflict between India and Pakistan that President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he solved. 

"And I think we are very fortunate and blessed and should be thankful to have a President who has made peace and the achievement of peace a priority of his administration.  We've seen it in Cambodia and Thailand.  We've seen it in India-Pakistan.  We've seen it in Rwanda and the DRC.  And we're going to continue to pursue any opportunities we can find to bring about peace in the world," Rubio said.

Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim about 40 times that he "helped settle" the tensions between India and Pakistan and that he told the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours that America will do a "lot of trade" with them if they stopped the conflict. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cop dead, 3 injured after IED planted by Naxals explodes
LIVE! Cop dead, 3 injured after IED planted by Naxals explodes

What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP
What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP

By naming a sworn swayamsevak for vice president, the Modi-Shah duo have sent out a clear and positive message to Nagpur, where the RSS headquarters is located, explains N Sathiya Moorthy.

We keep an eye on India, Pak 'every single day' because...: US
We keep an eye on India, Pak 'every single day' because...: US

Rubio mentioned the recent conflict between India and Pakistan that President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he solved.

Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'
Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'

A profile of C.P. Radhakrishnan, the Maharashtra Governor and former MP, who is being considered as a potential Vice President candidate. His political journey, association with RSS and Jan Sangh, and his influence in Tamil Nadu politics...

Costly Mid-Layer Faces IT Layoff Axe
Costly Mid-Layer Faces IT Layoff Axe

More than 7,700 senior professionals with over 15 years of experience have exited India's IT services firms -- TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant, and LTIMindtree -- over the past 12 months.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV