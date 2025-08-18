Three dead in fire at electronics store in Delhi's Raja Garden

19:14

File image





The fire was reported at 3.08 pm in an electronic shop, Mahajan Electronics, on the first floor of a four-storey building.





"We rushed five fire tenders to the site. Four people fell unconscious due to the smoke and were rushed to a nearby hospital by CATS ambulance," a Delhi Fire Services official said.





Two women and a man died in the blaze, while another man is under treatment at a hospital, he said.





The fire fighting operation was over at 4.10 pm, he added. -- PTI

