Tharoor praises Shux

Mon, 18 August 2025
Shashi Tharoor on Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla: "Since the Opposition are not participating in the special discussion, let me say how proud all Indians are of the recent mission of Commander Shubhanshu Shukla to the International Space Station (ISS). It served as a stepping stone to our nation's own human spaceflight program, Gaganyaan. 
"Shukla's mission provided ISRO invaluable hands-on experience & data that cannot be replicated in simulations. His first-hand observations on pre-launch procedures, spacecraft systems, and the psychological and physiological effects of microgravity are crucial for de-risking and refining the Gaganyaan mission."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 5 missing, scores stranded in heavy rains in Maha's Nanded
LIVE! 5 missing, scores stranded in heavy rains in Maha's Nanded

EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list
EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list

The development came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court's direction that details of the deleted names be made public by August 19 and a compliance report be filed by August 22.

Red alert in Mumbai as roads flooded, rail, air traffic hit
Red alert in Mumbai as roads flooded, rail, air traffic hit

Mumbaikars woke up to very heavy rainfall on Monday, while the India meteorological department (IMD) issued a 'red' alert, forecasting extremely heavy rains at isolated places in the city and adjoining areas, prompting the civic body to...

Oppn plans to bring impeachment notice against EC chief
Oppn plans to bring impeachment notice against EC chief

Opposition INDIA Bloc leaders are considering an impeachment notice against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over concerns about voter roll revision in Bihar and alleged vote theft. The move comes after the CEC addressed a press...

12,432 Men Benefited From Maha Laadki Bahin Scheme
12,432 Men Benefited From Maha Laadki Bahin Scheme

Erroneous payments were made to 77,980 women and 12,431 men, many of whom did not qualify for the scheme's benefits.

