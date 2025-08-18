HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
TDP, Janasena support CP Radhakrishnan as veep

Mon, 18 August 2025
09:09
CM Devendra Fadnavis greets the Maha governor
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu welcomed Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan's candidature as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. 

Naidu observed that Radhakrishnan is a senior leader who has consistently upheld the values of integrity and public service, noting that his long political career stands as an inspiration for the nation. 

"Congratulations to Radhakrishnan on being nominated as the NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. A senior statesman and respected leader, he has long served the nation with distinction," said Naidu in a post on X on Sunday night. 

The Chief Minister further said that the Telugu Desam Party warmly welcomes his nomination and extends its full support. Similarly Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan congratulated Radhakrishnan's candidature as NDA's Vice Presidential candidate. Kalyan highlighted Radhakrishnan's journey as a two-time MP from Coimbatore, Governor of Jharkhand, and currently Governor of Maharashtra reflects dedication, leadership, and commitment to strengthening democratic institutions. 

"Heartfelt congratulations to Radhakrishnan on his prestigious nomination as the NDA's candidate for Vice President of India," said Kalyan in a post on X. -- PTI

By naming a sworn swayamsevak for vice president, the Modi-Shah duo have sent out a clear and positive message to Nagpur, where the RSS headquarters is located, explains N Sathiya Moorthy.

Rubio mentioned the recent conflict between India and Pakistan that President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he solved.

A profile of C.P. Radhakrishnan, the Maharashtra Governor and former MP, who is being considered as a potential Vice President candidate. His political journey, association with RSS and Jan Sangh, and his influence in Tamil Nadu politics...

More than 7,700 senior professionals with over 15 years of experience have exited India's IT services firms -- TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant, and LTIMindtree -- over the past 12 months.

