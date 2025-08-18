HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sensex jumps 676 pts ahead of GST reform

Mon, 18 August 2025
17:11
Stock markets rose sharply on Monday, with Sensex closing higher by 676 points and Nifty climbing 1 per cent on heavy buying in auto and consumer durables stocks, buoyed by plans for big bang reforms in the GST regime by Diwali.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 676.09 points or 0.84 per cent to settle at 81,273.75. During the day, it zoomed by 1,168.11 points or 1.44 per cent to 81,765.77. The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 245.65 points or 1 per cent to end at 24,876.95. Intra-day, it surged 390.7 points or 1.58 per cent to 25,022. 

The global rating agency S&P's upgrade of India's sovereign credit rating, as well as US-Russia talks over the Ukraine war, also boosted market sentiment, analysts said. Among Sensex firms, Maruti zoomed the most by 8.94 per cent. Bajaj Finance rallied over 5 per cent, UltraTech Cement by 3.71 per cent, and Bajaj Finserv by 3.7 per cent. Mahindra & Mahindra, Hindustan Unilever and Trent were also among the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Putin briefs Modi on Alaska talks with Trump on Ukraine
Putin briefs Modi on Alaska talks with Trump on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his summit talks with US President Donald Trump on ending the war in Ukraine.

LIVE! Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives for talks with NSA Doval
LIVE! Chinese FM Wang Yi arrives for talks with NSA Doval

Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!
Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged Mumbai citizens to take precautions as the city experiences heavy rainfall and anticipates high tides. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas, and officials are taking...

'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'
'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'

'We should watch -- in the near term -- for signs that the two have totally fallen out at a personal, political level.''Trump and Modi know how to be dealmakers, but they also know how to hold a grudge.'

Why pay toll if stuck on highway for hours, asks SC
Why pay toll if stuck on highway for hours, asks SC

The Supreme Court has questioned the NHAI regarding toll collection on a highway stretch in Kerala where commuters face extreme delays. The court is reviewing a High Court order suspending toll collection due to poor road conditions and...

