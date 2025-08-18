Rupee rises 23 paise to close at 87.36 against US dollar

20:57





Forex traders said the Indian rupee traded on the positive territory on the GST reforms that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recommended in his August 15 address to the nation.





Forex traders said the uncertainty over trade tariffs issue between India and the US is likely to keep market participants cautious.





At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 87.46 against the US dollar, and touched an intraday low of 87.48 and a high of 87.33 and settled at 87.36 (provisional), registering a gain of 23 paise over its previous close.





On Thursday, the rupee settled lower by 12 paise at 87.59 against the US dollar. -- PTI

The rupee appreciated 23 paise to close at 87.36 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, supported by strong domestic equities.