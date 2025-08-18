HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Oppn may declare VP candidate tomorrow

Mon, 18 August 2025
23:53
Opposition parties are likely to declare their joint vice-presidential candidate on Tuesday after another round of meetings, in what is likely to be a "south versus south" contest for the second-highest constitutional post in the country. 

Several opposition leaders met at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence here on Monday evening and discussed names for their joint candidate for the vice-president's post. 

Certain names were suggested, including some from Tamil Nadu. Earlier in the day, Defence Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajnath Singh reached out to the leaders of some opposition parties, including Kharge, who is the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, for unanimously electing the new vice-president and sought their support for C P Radhakrishnan's candidature. 

However, sources said the Opposition is likely to contest the September 9 vice-presidential election by fielding a joint candidate. 

It wants to field a non-political face who has national standing and stature for the second-top constitutional position. -- PTI

