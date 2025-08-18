HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai received 177mm rain in 8 hours, more to come

Mon, 18 August 2025
Share:
15:17
image
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said Mumbai received 177 millimetres of rain in a 6-8 hour period on Monday and asked citizens to observe all precautions since more is expected through the day along with high tides. 

Talking to reporters here after reviewing the rain and flood situation across Maharashtra, he said waterlogging is being witnessed in 14 places in the metropolis. Suburban train services were slightly delayed but are functioning well, while metro rail services remain unaffected despite such heavy rains, Fadnavis added. 

"Offices have been told to allow workers to leave for home at 4pm. After 6.30 pm, 3m to 4m tides are expected. The decision on closure of schools on Tuesday will be taken at an appropriate time. Citizens must not venture out without reason," he said. 

The CM said crops spread across 4 lakh hectares have been affected statewide and district collectors have been authorized to take decisions regarding relief and rescue operations. Talks are on with Karnataka regarding discharge of Allmatti dam water from that state, Fadnavis said. Meanwhile, Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Ashish Shelar said he had reviewed the situation in the metropolis through the disaster management cell of the BMC and had taken stock of the rainfall, flooding, school conditions and public transport.

"Local train services were functional with some disruptions, while BEST has been instructed to operate additional bus services if passengers are stranded at major (railway) terminals such as Dadar and Mumbai Central," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DMK's RS MP Tiruchi Siva may be Oppn Veep candidate
LIVE! DMK's RS MP Tiruchi Siva may be Oppn Veep candidate

Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!
Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged Mumbai citizens to take precautions as the city experiences heavy rainfall and anticipates high tides. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas, and officials are taking...

School bus with children stuck in flooded Mumbai road
School bus with children stuck in flooded Mumbai road

A school bus carrying six children and two staffers got stuck on a waterlogged road in Mumbai after heavy rains. Police rescued them. Schools declared a half-day due to the rains.

EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list
EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list

The development came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court's direction that details of the deleted names be made public by August 19 and a compliance report be filed by August 22.

Oppn plans to bring impeachment notice against EC chief
Oppn plans to bring impeachment notice against EC chief

Opposition INDIA Bloc leaders are considering an impeachment notice against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over concerns about voter roll revision in Bihar and alleged vote theft. The move comes after the CEC addressed a press...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV