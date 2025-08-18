Mumbai received 177mm rain in 8 hours, more to come

15:17





Talking to reporters here after reviewing the rain and flood situation across Maharashtra, he said waterlogging is being witnessed in 14 places in the metropolis. Suburban train services were slightly delayed but are functioning well, while metro rail services remain unaffected despite such heavy rains, Fadnavis added.





"Offices have been told to allow workers to leave for home at 4pm. After 6.30 pm, 3m to 4m tides are expected. The decision on closure of schools on Tuesday will be taken at an appropriate time. Citizens must not venture out without reason," he said.





The CM said crops spread across 4 lakh hectares have been affected statewide and district collectors have been authorized to take decisions regarding relief and rescue operations. Talks are on with Karnataka regarding discharge of Allmatti dam water from that state, Fadnavis said. Meanwhile, Mumbai suburban district guardian minister Ashish Shelar said he had reviewed the situation in the metropolis through the disaster management cell of the BMC and had taken stock of the rainfall, flooding, school conditions and public transport.





"Local train services were functional with some disruptions, while BEST has been instructed to operate additional bus services if passengers are stranded at major (railway) terminals such as Dadar and Mumbai Central," he said. -- PTI

