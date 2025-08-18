Mumbai rains: Schools, colleges to remain shut tomorrow

20:42





The holiday, which is also for teaching and non-teaching staff, has been declared keeping in mind the safety of students, an official said.





The order was issued on Monday evening by the school education department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.





"The India meteorological department has issued a red alert warning (extremely heavy rainfall) for Mumbai City and Suburbs tomorrow i.e. Tuesday, 19th August 2025. In view of the same, District Disaster Management Authority (BMC) hereby declares a holiday for all Government, Private and Municipal schools and colleges in Mumbai," the civic body said in a post on X.

