HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai rains red alert: Streets flooded; trains, flights hit

Mon, 18 August 2025
Share:
13:05
Flooded tracks in Mumbai are a regular feature during monsoons. Pic: Sahil Salvi
Flooded tracks in Mumbai are a regular feature during monsoons. Pic: Sahil Salvi
Mumbaikars woke up to very heavy rainfall on Monday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red' alert, forecasting extremely heavy rains at isolated places in the city and adjoining areas, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges, officials said.

Roads in several areas of the city got inundated after the heavy downpour for the third consecutive day. Some low-lying areas like the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex witnessed water accumulation at a few locations, affecting traffic movement. Local trains, considered the lifeline of the metropolis, were running late by around 10 minutes. 

However, there was no suspension of services, according to officials. The suburban services on the Central Railway route were affected as water accumulated on tracks in a few low-lying areas on the Harbour Line, and due to failure of track changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations, the officials said. 

The blinding rain in some parts of the city affected visibility and slowed down vehicular movement, as per motorists.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mumbai rains red alert: Streets flooded; trains, flights hit
LIVE! Mumbai rains red alert: Streets flooded; trains, flights hit

Oppn plans to bring impeachment notice against EC chief
Oppn plans to bring impeachment notice against EC chief

Opposition INDIA Bloc leaders are considering an impeachment notice against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over concerns about voter roll revision in Bihar and alleged vote theft. The move comes after the CEC addressed a press...

Rains lash Mumbai; schools shut, IMD issues red alert
Rains lash Mumbai; schools shut, IMD issues red alert

Mumbai continued to receive heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Monday, leading to water-logging in some low-lying areas, officials said. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has declared a holiday for schools and colleges and...

'Some people think we would have gone for PoK, but...'
'Some people think we would have gone for PoK, but...'

Lieutenant General Vinod Khandare (retired), former principal adviser to the Ministry of Defence, discusses the implications of Operation Sindoor, including its impact on India's diplomatic relations and the need for improved civil defense.

Toll Plaza Workers Beat Up Soldier
Toll Plaza Workers Beat Up Soldier

The victim, identified as Indian Army Jawan Kapil, was traveling in his car to rejoin duty in Srinagar after leave.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV