Mumbai rains red alert: Streets flooded; trains, flights hit

13:05

Flooded tracks in Mumbai are a regular feature during monsoons. Pic: Sahil Salvi





Roads in several areas of the city got inundated after the heavy downpour for the third consecutive day. Some low-lying areas like the Andheri Subway and Lokhandwala Complex witnessed water accumulation at a few locations, affecting traffic movement. Local trains, considered the lifeline of the metropolis, were running late by around 10 minutes.





However, there was no suspension of services, according to officials. The suburban services on the Central Railway route were affected as water accumulated on tracks in a few low-lying areas on the Harbour Line, and due to failure of track changing points between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations, the officials said.





The blinding rain in some parts of the city affected visibility and slowed down vehicular movement, as per motorists.

Mumbaikars woke up to very heavy rainfall on Monday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red' alert, forecasting extremely heavy rains at isolated places in the city and adjoining areas, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges, officials said.