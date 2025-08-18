Mumbai rains: CR trains delayed, WR says it stayed afloat; metro rail unaffected

18:59





"Suburban services on Harbour line were running at least 20-22 minutes late. The delay on the Main line is 20-25 minutes. Due to continuous rains, there is delay due to issue of visibility," Nila said.





CR said it had deployed personnel along its tracks in low-lying areas like Dadar, Parel, Byculla, Matunga, Wadala, Chembur, Mankhurd, Chunabhatti etc.





Several passengers, however, claimed the delays on the network were longer, especially in Kurla and Wadala.





In a statement, Western Railway said, "There was red alert on 16th and 17th and 18th August. We managed to remain afloat due to persistent efforts of railways staff. Grant Road, Dadar, Vasai Road and Virar station observed more than 250mm rainfall, whereas Bandra Terminus Yard, Andheri and Borivali recorded more than 300mm in last two days."





It said more than 110 de-watering pumps were working incessantly and gangs were deployed to keep the drains clear out of floating plastic garbage. -- PTI

