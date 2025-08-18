HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mumbai rains: CR trains delayed, WR says it stayed afloat; metro rail unaffected

Mon, 18 August 2025
Share:
18:59
image
Heavy rains in Mumbai on Monday caused waterlogging on several roads and railway tracks, affecting citizens. Central Railway spokesperson Swapnil Nila told PTI that tracks were submerged at Sion, Govandi, Mankhurd, Chembur and Kurla, while water had accumulated at some other places on the network. 

"Suburban services on Harbour line were running at least 20-22 minutes late. The delay on the Main line is 20-25 minutes. Due to continuous rains, there is delay due to issue of visibility," Nila said. 

CR said it had deployed personnel along its tracks in low-lying areas like Dadar, Parel, Byculla, Matunga, Wadala, Chembur, Mankhurd, Chunabhatti etc. 

Several passengers, however, claimed the delays on the network were longer, especially in Kurla and Wadala. 

In a statement, Western Railway said, "There was red alert on 16th and 17th and 18th August. We managed to remain afloat due to persistent efforts of railways staff. Grant Road, Dadar, Vasai Road and Virar station observed more than 250mm rainfall, whereas Bandra Terminus Yard, Andheri and Borivali recorded more than 300mm in last two days." 

It said more than 110 de-watering pumps were working incessantly and gangs were deployed to keep the drains clear out of floating plastic garbage. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India, China ties must be guided by 3 mutuals: Jaishankar
LIVE! India, China ties must be guided by 3 mutuals: Jaishankar

Chinese FM Wang Yi lands in India for LAC talks with Doval
Chinese FM Wang Yi lands in India for LAC talks with Doval

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India focuses on border talks with NSA Ajit Doval, amidst efforts to rebuild relations after the Galwan Valley clashes and rising India-US tensions.

Putin briefs Modi on Alaska talks with Trump on Ukraine
Putin briefs Modi on Alaska talks with Trump on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his summit talks with US President Donald Trump on ending the war in Ukraine.

Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!
Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged Mumbai citizens to take precautions as the city experiences heavy rainfall and anticipates high tides. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas, and officials are taking...

'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'
'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'

'We should watch -- in the near term -- for signs that the two have totally fallen out at a personal, political level.''Trump and Modi know how to be dealmakers, but they also know how to hold a grudge.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV