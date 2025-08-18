Monsoon fury claims 263 lives in Himachal; estimated loss at Rs 2,173 crore

15:36





Of the total fatalities, 136 were caused by rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, and electrocution. At the same time, 127 people lost their lives in separate road accidents, the report stated. The torrential rains have also left a massive trail of destruction across the hill state.





As per the cumulative report, more than 31,000 houses, shops, labour huts, cow sheds, and other structures have been damaged, including both fully and partially collapsed dwellings. On the infrastructure front, damage has been severe. 2,201 roads remain disrupted, hampering connectivity, 2,550 drinking water supply schemes have been hit, while 1,145 power supply lines are down, plunging several areas into darkness. -- PTI

The ongoing monsoon has wreaked widespread havoc across Himachal Pradesh, claiming 263 lives since June 20, according to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA).