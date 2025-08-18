HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Monday mayhem: Mumbai's suburbs recorded over 100 mm rainfall in 9 hours

Mon, 18 August 2025
21:03
image
Several parts of Mumbai received more than 100 mm rainfall in nine hours on Monday, with Vikhroli in the eastern suburbs topping the chart with a 135 mm downpour, an official from the India Meteorological Department said. 

Incessant rains pounded Mumbai city, its suburbs and the neighbouring districts on Monday, with the IMD issuing a red alert forecasting heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well. 

As per the data shared by the IMD, Vikhroli recorded the highest rainfall of 135.5 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, followed by 124 mm in Chembur, 123.9 mm in Santacruz and 123.5 mm in Juhu. 

The western suburb of Bandra, where the Bandra-Kurla Complex business district is located, received 102.5 mm rain during the same period, while Mahalaxmi recorded 45 mm. 

 In south Mumbai, Byculla logged 88.5 mm showers, while the Colaba observatory registered 45.2 mm, the IMD official added.

