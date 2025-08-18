Monday mayhem: Mumbai's suburbs recorded over 100 mm rainfall in 9 hours

21:03





Incessant rains pounded Mumbai city, its suburbs and the neighbouring districts on Monday, with the IMD issuing a red alert forecasting heavy rainfall on Tuesday as well.





As per the data shared by the IMD, Vikhroli recorded the highest rainfall of 135.5 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, followed by 124 mm in Chembur, 123.9 mm in Santacruz and 123.5 mm in Juhu.





The western suburb of Bandra, where the Bandra-Kurla Complex business district is located, received 102.5 mm rain during the same period, while Mahalaxmi recorded 45 mm.





In south Mumbai, Byculla logged 88.5 mm showers, while the Colaba observatory registered 45.2 mm, the IMD official added.

