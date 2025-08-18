HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Minor gang rape victim consumes poison, dies at hospital in UP

Mon, 18 August 2025
21:21
A 15-year-old gang rape victim died at a hospital in Meerut, two days after she tried to die by suicide after consuming poison, the police on Monday said. 

According to the police, on August 9, three youths Ritesh, Krishna, and Ravi raped a girl in a sugarcane field in their village, and recorded the assault on video. 

The girl ate poison on August 14, and died two days later, the officer said. 

"Today, a woman accompanied by a lawyer submitted a complaint ... alleging that her daughter was raped by three youths from the same village on August 9," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said. 

"After her death, her family performed her last rites," he added. -- PTI

