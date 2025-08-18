HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Maratha general Raghuji Bhonsle's sword brought to Mumbai

Mon, 18 August 2025
14:13
The iconic sword of famous Maratha general Raghuji Bhonsle I, recently acquired by the Maharashtra Government in an auction in London, was brought to Mumbai on Monday morning and shifted to the P L Deshpande Academy, state Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar said. Talking to reporters, Shelar said that the sword, which was transported by a flight at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport around 10 am, was taken to the academy in the Prabhadevi area for safekeeping. 

The bike rally planned to escort the sword from the airport was cancelled owing to heavy rains and traffic congestion across the city since morning, he said, adding that a programme scheduled to take place in the evening in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, would be held at the designated time. 

The sword of Raghuji Bhonsle I, founder of the Nagpur Bhonsle dynasty and a prominent general in the Maratha army during the reign of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj, was acquired by the state government in an international auction earlier this year. The government had earlier stated that the iconic sword was reclaimed at an auction in London for Rs 47.15 lakh.

