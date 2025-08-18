HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Maharashtra rain fury: 5 missing, 200 stranded in Nanded

Mon, 18 August 2025
16:51
Trains, flights were delayed in Mumbai today
More than 200 villagers were stranded in Maharashtra's Nanded district amid incessant rains on Monday, prompting authorities to deploy the army for rescue and relief efforts, officials said. 

Five persons are reported missing from Mukhed taluka of Nanded district, around 600 km from Mumbai, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said. There has been a significant rise in the water level of Lendi dam, an inter-state irrigation project between Maharashtra and Telangana located in the taluka, while a large amount of water is flowing into the area from Latur, Udgir and neighbouring Karnataka, he said. In Mumbai, people woke up to very heavy rainfall on Monday, while the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red' alert, forecasting extremely heavy rains, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges, officials said. Roads in several areas got inundated after the heavy downpour for the third consecutive day. 

Many flights were affected due to poor weather conditions, with some executing go-arounds and one flight diverted. The heavy downpour led to low visibility and increased congestion on access roads, causing inconvenience to both arriving and departing passengers, an airport official said.

