India, China ties must be guided by 3 mutuals: Jaishankar

19:22

EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in New Delhi./ANI Photo





Jaishankar held talks with Wang shortly after the Chinese foreign minister landed in Delhi on a two-day visit.





In his opening remarks at the meeting, the external affairs minister also underlined that differences between the two countries should not become disputes.





"This occasion provides us an opportunity to meet and review our bilateral ties. It is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest," Jaishankar said.





"Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, Excellency, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides."





"In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," he said. -- PTI

