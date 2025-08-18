HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India, China ties must be guided by 3 mutuals: Jaishankar

Mon, 18 August 2025
Share:
19:22
EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in New Delhi./ANI Photo
EAM Jaishankar holds bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in New Delhi./ANI Photo
The India-China relations must be guided by mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday conveyed this to his visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi. 

Jaishankar held talks with Wang shortly after the Chinese foreign minister landed in Delhi on a two-day visit. 

In his opening remarks at the meeting, the external affairs minister also underlined that differences between the two countries should not become disputes. 

"This occasion provides us an opportunity to meet and review our bilateral ties. It is also an appropriate time to exchange views on the global situation and some issues of mutual interest," Jaishankar said. 

"Having seen a difficult period in our relationship, Excellency, our two nations now seek to move ahead. This requires a candid and constructive approach from both sides."    

"In that endeavour, we must be guided by the three mutuals - mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest. Differences must not become disputes, nor competition conflict," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India, China ties must be guided by 3 mutuals: Jaishankar
LIVE! India, China ties must be guided by 3 mutuals: Jaishankar

Chinese FM Wang Yi lands in India for LAC talks with Doval
Chinese FM Wang Yi lands in India for LAC talks with Doval

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India focuses on border talks with NSA Ajit Doval, amidst efforts to rebuild relations after the Galwan Valley clashes and rising India-US tensions.

Putin briefs Modi on Alaska talks with Trump on Ukraine
Putin briefs Modi on Alaska talks with Trump on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his summit talks with US President Donald Trump on ending the war in Ukraine.

Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!
Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged Mumbai citizens to take precautions as the city experiences heavy rainfall and anticipates high tides. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas, and officials are taking...

'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'
'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'

'We should watch -- in the near term -- for signs that the two have totally fallen out at a personal, political level.''Trump and Modi know how to be dealmakers, but they also know how to hold a grudge.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV