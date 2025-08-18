HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
IMD issues orange alert for Amravati, Gadchiroli

Mon, 18 August 2025
15:48
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an 'orange alert' for Amravati and Gadchiroli and 'yellow alert' for Nagpur and some other districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region over the next two days. 

The districts for which it has issued a 'yellow alert' also include Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim. It has forecast thunderstorms along with moderate rainfall at places in Akola, Amravati, Buldhana and at isolated places in Yavatmal, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Nagpur and Washim districts. 

The weather department has forecast orange alert of 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall and thunderstorm with lightning at few places in Amravati on August 18 and in Gadchiroli on August 19. The Regional Meteorological Centre Nagpur said thunderstorms accompanied with lightning is likely at isolated places over Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Nagpur and Washim districts of Vidarbha in next few hours.

