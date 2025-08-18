HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Historic milestone: Rijiju ahead of LS honour to Shubhanshu Shukla

Mon, 18 August 2025
Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said that the Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion to honour Indian astronaut Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, who recently returned home after a successful mission to the International Space Station. 

Rijiju called it a 'historic milestone' and said that the discussion would be focused on India's growing space ambitions in our journey towards Viksit Bharat.

In a post on X, Kiren Rijiju wrote, "Our hero astronaut capt Subhanshu Shukla has returned home after a successful mission to International Space Station. Parliament will honour him with a special discussion on his historic milestone and India's growing space ambitions in our journey towards Viksit Bharat." 

The Lok Sabha will hold a special discussion on 'India's first astronaut aboard the International Space Station - the critical role of space programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047' today, after Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla returned to India after completing a successful mission.

