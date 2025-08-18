Historic milestone: Rijiju ahead of LS honour to Shubhanshu Shukla

10:12





In a post on X, Kiren Rijiju wrote, "Our hero astronaut capt Subhanshu Shukla has returned home after a successful mission to International Space Station. Parliament will honour him with a special discussion on his historic milestone and India's growing space ambitions in our journey towards Viksit Bharat."





