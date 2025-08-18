HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Heavy rains in Mumbai for 3rd day, trains running late

Mon, 18 August 2025
11:16
Mumbai continued to receive heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Monday, leading to water-logging in some low-lying areas, officials said. The blinding rain in some parts of the city affected visibility and slowed down vehicular movement, as per motorists. 

Roads in different areas got inundated after the heavy downpour. Some low-lying areas like the Andheri Subway, Lokhandwala Complex witnessed water accumulation at a few locations, affecting traffic movement. Local trains, considered as the lifeline of the metropolis, were running late by 15 to 20 minutes, according to officials and commuters.

There was no diversion of any routes of bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking, the officials said. Heavy rains have been lashing Mumbai since Saturday. After the heavy downpour overnight on Monday, the rain intensity further increased from 9 am, a civic official said. The island city, eastern and western suburbs recorded an average rainfall of 37 mm, 39 mm and 29 mm, respectively, in just one hour from 9 am. 

Chembur in the eastern suburbs recorded the highest rainfall of 65 mm, followed by 50 mm in Shivaji Nagar in the one-hour period, the official said. In the 24 hours ending at 8 am on Monday, the island city recorded an average rainfall of 54.58 mm, the eastern suburbs received 72.61 mm, while the western suburbs recorded 65.86 mm rain, according to officials. -- PTI

