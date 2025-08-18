Heavy rainfall causes waterlogging in parts of Mumbai

11:08

Waterlogging at SV Road, between Bandra and Santacruz in Mumbai





Waterlogging was also witnessed in the Gandhi Market Sion area. The Indian Meteorological Department posted on its X account, highlighting areas that have experienced rainfall in the past few hours.





"During 0830 hrs IST of Yesterday to 0530 hrs IST of today, 18 August, Moderate to Heavy rainfall occurred Moderate to Heavy rainfall over Costal Andhra Pradesh (Vishakhapatnam - 92mm), Costal Maharashtra (Ratnagiri 109 mm, Santacruz 71mm) and Goa (Panjim 69mm) moderate rainfall over Saurashtra & Kutch, coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Kerala, Telengana, Rayalaseema, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gengatic west Bengal, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Andaman islands", IMD said. Earlier on Monday, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) gave a weather forecast for heavy rainfall in Mumbai around 2 am.





IMD posted on its X account, "moderate to heavy rainfall likely over Mumbai and suburban areas during the next 3-4 hours. Refer https://mumbairain.tropmet.res.in." Earlier, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a flash flood alert for Sunday in Maharashtra's Konkan, including Mumbai. -- ANI

Heavy rainfall has lashed several parts of Mumbai city on Monday, bringing the traffic to a halt and creating a waterlogging situation in several areas. The heavy rain slowed down the traffic on Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashed Mumbai city.