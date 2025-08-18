HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
HC reserves order on jailed MP Rashid's plea over security expenses

Mon, 18 August 2025
17:20
The Delhi high court on Monday reserved its order on jailed J-K MP Engineer Rashid's plea for modification of the order asking him to deposit around Rs 4 lakh towards expenses to travel to Parliament while in custody. 

A bench of Justices Vivek Chaudhary and Anup Jairam Bhambhani heard the submissions on behalf of Rashid, Delhi police and the National Investigation Agency on the plea. 

The court observed if Rashid was not released on interim bail and attended Parliament in custody, why should he, and not the jail authorities, bear the costs. 

"The jail is travelling with him. He is in custody. When the jail travels with him, the expenses are to be incurred by the jail," Justice Bhambhani said. 

While answering a previous query, the counsel appearing for Delhi police explained to the court the break-up of the expenses borne by Rashid. 

Rashid's lawyer pointed out the salary of the police officials, which was one of the components charged in the costs, was not contemplated in the Delhi Prison Rules. 

He said the Baramulla MP could pay reasonable expenses, including the cost of lunch and dinner of the police officials, but wasn't in a position to pay their salaries. -- PTI

