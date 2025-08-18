HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
GST rate rejig: Sitharaman to address Aug 20 GoM meet

Mon, 18 August 2025
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Wednesday address a crucial meeting of a group of ministers of states as she makes a case for the sweeping GST reforms that will slash tax rates and lead to reduction in prices of common use items. 

The Centre has proposed a 2-tier GST structure of 5 and 18 per cent, besides a 40 per cent special rate on a select few items to the GoM on GST rate rationalisation. The proposal, which entails removing the current 12 and 28 per cent tax slabs, will be discussed at the 2-day meeting of the state ministerial panel on August 20 and 21 here in the national capital, sources said. 

"The idea is to put forth the Centre's view point behind the GST reform proposal. Although the Centre is not a member of the GoM, Union Finance Minister's presence and her address will give the GoM a better understanding of the idea and thought process behind the Centre's proposal," a source told PTI.

