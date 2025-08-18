Flooded tracks delay suburban trains in Mumbai

14:59

Pic: Sahil Salvi





The administration is on high alert and, all necessary precautions are being taken to avoid any mishap in heavy rain. Central Railway CPRO, Dr Swapnil Dhanraj Nila cited the local news regarding the water logging issue at some places and said, "... As per the report available till now, only around 3-4 stations on harbour line Kurla, Chembur, Tilaknagar are having some issues of waterlogging and the points on these stations have been clamped and the movement of trains is delayed on harbour line by approximately 10-15 minutes. On the main line, the delay is around 8-10 minutes, but it is primarily because of reduced speed on account of reduced visibility due to the heavy rains which are reported at various locations from Karjat to Kalyan, Kasara to Kalyan, as well as Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus..."





The CPRO assured that the administration is ready in case of emergency and said, "There has been an additional deployment of manpower, specifically engineering manpower, who have been deployed at various locations that are previously prone to waterlogging, and they have been equipped with an adequate amount of water removing materials and the motors of high capacity pumps have been provided at multiple locations."

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Monday morning, leading to delays in local trains due to decreased visibility and waterlogging at some places. Both the Mainline and the Harbourline are delayed by nearly 10 to 15 minutes.