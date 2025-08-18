HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
European leaders to join Zelenskyy for meeting with Trump

Mon, 18 August 2025
Several European leaders will accompany Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy when he meets United States President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday. 
 
 As per CNN, leaders from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Finland are expected to attend the meeting. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte will also be part of the delegation. 
 
The Elysee Palace said French President Emmanuel Macron will "continue the work of coordination between Europeans and the United States with the aim of achieving a just and lasting peace that preserves Ukraine's vital interests and the security of Europe."
 
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz's office said he will discuss the status of the peace efforts in Ukraine with the other attendees and highlight Germany's interest in a rapid peace agreement. 
 
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer praised Zelenskyy's "desire for a just and lasting peace" and said he would also travel to Washington for the meeting. 
 
On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly agreed to allow US security guarantees for Ukraine and made concessions on "land swaps" as part of a potential peace deal during his summit with Trump, according to Trump's top envoy Steve Witkoff.

Russia, however, has yet to mention such agreements, which appear to contradict Putin's past statements. 

