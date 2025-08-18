DMK's RS MP Tiruchi Siva may be Oppn Veep candidate

16:21





The official nominee will be known only after Opposition parties meet this evening at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's house to decide on their candidate.





Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, one of the BJP's tallest leaders in Tamil Nadu, is the NDA's candidate for the September 9 election, the central ruling party had announced last evening.

The Opposition INDIA bloc is likely to pick the DMK's Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva as its Vice-Presidential candidate, in a strategic move that would pit the senior Tamil Nadu politician against another from his state in the upcoming election and overcome the key hurdle posed by regional politics, NDTV says.