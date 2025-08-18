HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DMK's RS MP Tiruchi Siva may be Oppn Veep candidate

Mon, 18 August 2025
The Opposition INDIA bloc is likely to pick the DMK's Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva as its Vice-Presidential candidate, in a strategic move that would pit the senior Tamil Nadu politician against another from his state in the upcoming election and overcome the key hurdle posed by regional politics, NDTV says. 

The official nominee will be known only after Opposition parties meet this evening at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's house to decide on their candidate.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan, one of the BJP's tallest leaders in Tamil Nadu, is the NDA's candidate for the September 9 election, the central ruling party had announced last evening.

TOP STORIES

Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged Mumbai citizens to take precautions as the city experiences heavy rainfall and anticipates high tides. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas, and officials are taking...

School bus with children stuck in flooded Mumbai road
A school bus carrying six children and two staffers got stuck on a waterlogged road in Mumbai after heavy rains. Police rescued them. Schools declared a half-day due to the rains.

EC publishes list of names deleted from Bihar voter list
The development came in the backdrop of the Supreme Court's direction that details of the deleted names be made public by August 19 and a compliance report be filed by August 22.

Oppn plans to bring impeachment notice against EC chief
Opposition INDIA Bloc leaders are considering an impeachment notice against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over concerns about voter roll revision in Bihar and alleged vote theft. The move comes after the CEC addressed a press...

