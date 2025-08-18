HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

CPM's John Brittas slams CEC, says his remarks erode public trust in post

Mon, 18 August 2025
Share:
20:08
CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas/ANI Photo
CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas/ANI Photo
Communist Party of India-Marxist MP John Brittas lashed out at Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Election Commission was acting as the "B team' of the BJP. 

He said the CEC's remarks had eroded public trust in a constitutional post and accused him of speaking like a "third-rate politician.' 

"Gyanesh Kumar (CEC) has spoken at least one fact and truth. He said that crores of people are on the streets, they don't have houses. So, their house number is 0. Will he say there are crores of people who do not have parents, they are orphans and that's why their parents' name is ABCDEFG? He has to explain that also. So, the best way is that the Election Commission should merge with the BJP so that the country saves so much of resources and money? Why should we need to pay so much of taxes to run such institutions which are B team of the political party?" 

He further said that the country has lost its trust and confidence in a constitutional position adding the CEC was speaking like a third rate politician. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! India, China ties must be guided by 3 mutuals: Jaishankar
LIVE! India, China ties must be guided by 3 mutuals: Jaishankar

Chinese FM Wang Yi lands in India for LAC talks with Doval
Chinese FM Wang Yi lands in India for LAC talks with Doval

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi's visit to India focuses on border talks with NSA Ajit Doval, amidst efforts to rebuild relations after the Galwan Valley clashes and rising India-US tensions.

Putin briefs Modi on Alaska talks with Trump on Ukraine
Putin briefs Modi on Alaska talks with Trump on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his summit talks with US President Donald Trump on ending the war in Ukraine.

Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!
Mumbai received 18 cm of rains in 8 hours!

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged Mumbai citizens to take precautions as the city experiences heavy rainfall and anticipates high tides. Waterlogging has been reported in several areas, and officials are taking...

'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'
'Have Modi And Trump Fallen Out?'

'We should watch -- in the near term -- for signs that the two have totally fallen out at a personal, political level.''Trump and Modi know how to be dealmakers, but they also know how to hold a grudge.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV