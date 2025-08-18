CPM's John Brittas slams CEC, says his remarks erode public trust in post

20:08

CPM Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas/ANI Photo





He said the CEC's remarks had eroded public trust in a constitutional post and accused him of speaking like a "third-rate politician.'





"Gyanesh Kumar (CEC) has spoken at least one fact and truth. He said that crores of people are on the streets, they don't have houses. So, their house number is 0. Will he say there are crores of people who do not have parents, they are orphans and that's why their parents' name is ABCDEFG? He has to explain that also. So, the best way is that the Election Commission should merge with the BJP so that the country saves so much of resources and money? Why should we need to pay so much of taxes to run such institutions which are B team of the political party?"





He further said that the country has lost its trust and confidence in a constitutional position adding the CEC was speaking like a third rate politician. -- ANI

