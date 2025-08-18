HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cop dead, 3 injured after IED planted by Naxals explodes

Mon, 18 August 2025
Share:
09:02
File pic
File pic
A jawan of the Chhattisgarh police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) was killed and three other personnel were injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Bijapur district on Monday, officials said. 

The explosion occurred in the morning in Indravati National Park area when a team of DRG, a unit of the state police, was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior official said. DRG jawan Dinesh Nag was killed in the blast and three other personnel suffered injuries, he said. 

The injured personnel were administered preliminary treatment and are being evacuated from the forest, the police official said. Details of the operation, which was launched on Sunday, will be shared later, he added. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Cop dead, 3 injured after IED planted by Naxals explodes
LIVE! Cop dead, 3 injured after IED planted by Naxals explodes

What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP
What C P Radhakrishnan's Choice Means For Modi, BJP

By naming a sworn swayamsevak for vice president, the Modi-Shah duo have sent out a clear and positive message to Nagpur, where the RSS headquarters is located, explains N Sathiya Moorthy.

We keep an eye on India, Pak 'every single day' because...: US
We keep an eye on India, Pak 'every single day' because...: US

Rubio mentioned the recent conflict between India and Pakistan that President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed he solved.

Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'
Veteran RSS member, Radhakrishnan is called 'Modi of TN'

A profile of C.P. Radhakrishnan, the Maharashtra Governor and former MP, who is being considered as a potential Vice President candidate. His political journey, association with RSS and Jan Sangh, and his influence in Tamil Nadu politics...

Costly Mid-Layer Faces IT Layoff Axe
Costly Mid-Layer Faces IT Layoff Axe

More than 7,700 senior professionals with over 15 years of experience have exited India's IT services firms -- TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech, Tech Mahindra, Cognizant, and LTIMindtree -- over the past 12 months.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV