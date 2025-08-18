HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bengaluru ranks 4/46 cities globally in annual price rise of premium homes

Mon, 18 August 2025
13:56
Bengaluru ranks 4th in a list of 46 cities globally in terms of price appreciation of prime housing properties, according to real estate consultant Knight Frank. Mumbai is at 6th position, while Delhi is at 15th place.

As per Knight Frank's Prime Global Cities Index (PGCI) Q2 (April-June) 2025 report, Seoul ranked first with an annual appreciation of 25.2 per cent in prime residential properties. Tokyo is at second position with 16.3 per cent appreciation and Dubai ranks third, clocking 15.8 per cent annual appreciation. 

The Prime Global Cities Index is a valuation-based index tracking the movement of prime residential prices across 46 cities worldwide. In India, Bengaluru witnessed a 10.2 per cent increase in prices of prime housing properties, Mumbai (8.7 per cent), and Delhi (3.9 per cent). The consultant mentioned that the average global prime residential prices rose by 2.3 per cent in the 12 months to June 2025. -- PTI

