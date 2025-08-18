HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Bengal minister attack: JU alumnus granted bail 5 days after his arrest

Mon, 18 August 2025
18:21
Jadavpur University alumnus Hindol Majumdar, accused of plotting an attack on West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu's convoy on the varsity campus in March, was on Monday granted bail by a Kolkata court, five days after his arrest at Delhi airport. 

Majumdar was produced before the Alipore court following the expiry of the tenure of three-day police custody. 

The court granted bail to the accused on a surety of Rs 1,000. 

The accused, a researcher at a Spanish university, was held at Delhi airport on Wednesday, after he landed from Europe in the wake of a lookout circular notice issued against him. 

The court ruled in favour of Majumdar's bail after his counsel submitted that there was no visible progress in the police investigation against him. 

Opposing the bail prayer, the Kolkata police argued that his release could affect the "smooth progress of investigation', and prayed for his judicial custody. 

The prosecution also pleaded that Majumdar, if released, could tamper with evidence and influence witnesses. 

On Friday, the court had remanded Majumdar to police custody after the chief police prosecutor submitted that even though the accused was away in Spain at the time of the incident, he was the prime conspirator in the attack on the minister's car and "masterminded' the violence. -- PTI

